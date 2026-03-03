THEY WALKED THROUGH MY WALL: Chuck Sellers' Eyewitness Account of Alien Contact





A retired military officer. Eight beings walking through solid matter. And a week that changed everything.





In this mind-expanding testimony, Colonel Chuck Sellers shares his firsthand account of multiple UFO encounters culminating in an experience that defies every conventional explanation. What began with a white ribbon in the sky—visible to the naked eye but invisible to his camera until a portal revealed a disc-shaped craft—escalated to a Monday night when seven humanoid figures and one non-human being walked through the wall of his living room.





For two hours, they communicated telepathically. No fear. No threats. Just questions about everyday objects and a quiet assessment of humanity. Then came six consecutive days of visitation, including a panoramic cinematic display wrapping his bedroom walls—an epic saga of Earth's history spanning 22 million years, from swords to spaceships, from the Annunaki to the wars among the stars.





Their mission? To identify individuals who could understand, who could serve as bridges. Their final words: they were heading to California, then doubling back to New York, to do the same with others.





They didn't come to conquer. They came to connect.





