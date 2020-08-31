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“VACCINE-DERIVED” POLIO SWEEPING AFRICA?
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153 views • August 31, 2020
“VACCINE-DERIVED” POLIO SWEEPING AFRICA?
A recent announcement is claiming that 47 nations of the WHO’s ‘Africa region’ are free of ‘wild polio’ – there’s just one problem. ‘Vaccine-derived’ polio is now spreading as a dominant threat, raising fundamental questions and challenges for the whole eradication process, that even Dr. Jonas Salk, the inventor of the Polio vaccine, admitted back in the 70s.
#Polio #WHO #Africa
A recent announcement is claiming that 47 nations of the WHO’s ‘Africa region’ are free of ‘wild polio’ – there’s just one problem. ‘Vaccine-derived’ polio is now spreading as a dominant threat, raising fundamental questions and challenges for the whole eradication process, that even Dr. Jonas Salk, the inventor of the Polio vaccine, admitted back in the 70s.
#Polio #WHO #Africa
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