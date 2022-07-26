Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Food: Controlling The Nations Of The World – WUP 126

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In Episode 126 we discuss the world food crises. Hunger, famine and food shortages, the high oil and fuel prices and shortages, as well as the looming financial crises etc., all of these happening in the world today are being blamed on the war between Russia and Ukraine as well as climate change. Can we believe these narratives, or is there perhaps a more planned scenario implemented behind the scenes to bring about these crises?