https://danhappel.com/famine-genocide-agenda-2030/



If you think that recent pandemics, financial collapses, famines, and political intrigues are coincidental; learn about U.N. Agenda 21/2030.

The popular theory that Federal elected officials and the enormous cadre of unelected bureaucrats making up the D. C. swamp are well meaning but incompetent is false. Many know exactly what they are doing, but refuse to admit to a very pissed off citizenry that their actions are intentional and treasonous to the core.......at least for now.

Those of us who have tried to expose U.N. Agenda 21 for the past 3 decades have been derided and ridiculed as tin-foil hat nutcases the entire time by those on the loony left and most of the establishment......so why would they now be willing to admit that we were right all along?