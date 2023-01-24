131. The Morgenthau & Kissinger Plan - Agenda 2030





Brendon O'Connell

Talpiot

We go into Putin going after his Kissinger & Associates handlers. Particularly Vladislav Surkov, the man who applied the Kissinger 'Great Game' of funding ALL SIDES of the political spectrum to give the "appearance" of a vibrant democracy. All the while, it was pure visual theater for the entertainment of the masses. Sound familiar BLM v Proud Boys and on and on? Charlottesville? Jan 6? Pure spectacle. Organized by their IIA assets like Alex Jones and Dr David Duke.

If you ever wanted the template for breaking up the United States, look no further than Heinz Kissinger's good friend and mentor Hans Morgenthau.

In 1944, Morgenthau and Harry Dexter White wrote up the plan for the total dismantling of Germany into two parts. One northern and one southern region. Sound familiar? They called for the total de-industrialization of Germany to be turned into a agricultural backwater which would conservatively starve 4 million Germans and leave 30 million out of work and in soup kitchens - sound familiar?

Do you know of any Israeli P.M who said in 1990 (and before) that they will turn America into a giant welfare state?

A Soviet Spy at the Center of Bretton Woods: Harry Dexter White and the Ongoing Threat of Espionage

Benn Steil “The Battle of Bretton Woods”

The Case of Harry Dexter White: Monster or Martyr? (2004)

Harry White and Kissinger's mate Morgenthau, did everything they could to deprive the UK of vital supplies while foaming at the mouth to get supplies to the Soviet Union at any cost. He was said to be extremely proud to break up and hand the British Empire to the Soviets. We see the EXACT same method being applied to the US as we speak - forcing the United States out of the Middle East and Eurasia - back into North and South America to lick it's wounds. Past is prologue, the same networks, the same people operate today, in our faces.

If it was not for (of all people) J Edgar HOOVER (the cross dresser and closet homosexual) Harry Truman, Eisenhower and George C Marshall AND Churchill (and major operators behind the scenes), the death (assassination) of Roosevelt via stroke - the Soviets may have made it all the way to the Channel coast.



