Boeing whistleblower John Barnett found dead in South Carolina
Published 20 hours ago

A hit job most likely.

The body of John Barnett, 62, was found Saturday in a car outside a Holiday Inn, suffering from what the Charleston County Coroner’s Office said appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Louisiana resident was pronounced dead at the scene. Barnett was a quality-control manager at Boeing before he retired in 2017.

