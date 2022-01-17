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They are taking the vaccine wars kinetic
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121 views • January 17, 2022
They are taking the vaccine wars kinetic
Democrats in Washington State are now pushing a bill, WAC 246-100, which would authorize “health officers” (Democrat vaccine Gestapo) to kidnap anyone at gunpoint and throw them into covid concentration camps which have already been activated. The people targeted under this tyrannical rule need not show any signs of sickness or infection to be ripped from their homes and families. Democrat-run medical goons can simply look at people and declare, “You’re sick, and you and you” and have you taken away at gunpoint to be incarcerated in concentration camps which are already up and running (see below).
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-10-they-are-taking-the-vaccine-wars-kinetic-covid-concentration-camps-activated-in-america.html
0:00 Intro
1:40 Vaccine Wars
9:13 Insanity
17:37 Personal Segment
23:25 Strike Force
42:20 Canada
“What psychopaths seem to forget, 150 million Americans are heavily armed with a crap ton of ammunition. Nothing is going to happen like that here in Arizona, Texas, Florida, Tennessee and many other states. Clubs, restaurants, and everything else is business as usual here in AZ.... locked and loaded just in case... They come to my house and they will get dead very quickly”
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/061d038d-3cc7-4bae-a007-98575de7552d
Democrats in Washington State are now pushing a bill, WAC 246-100, which would authorize “health officers” (Democrat vaccine Gestapo) to kidnap anyone at gunpoint and throw them into covid concentration camps which have already been activated. The people targeted under this tyrannical rule need not show any signs of sickness or infection to be ripped from their homes and families. Democrat-run medical goons can simply look at people and declare, “You’re sick, and you and you” and have you taken away at gunpoint to be incarcerated in concentration camps which are already up and running (see below).
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-10-they-are-taking-the-vaccine-wars-kinetic-covid-concentration-camps-activated-in-america.html
0:00 Intro
1:40 Vaccine Wars
9:13 Insanity
17:37 Personal Segment
23:25 Strike Force
42:20 Canada
“What psychopaths seem to forget, 150 million Americans are heavily armed with a crap ton of ammunition. Nothing is going to happen like that here in Arizona, Texas, Florida, Tennessee and many other states. Clubs, restaurants, and everything else is business as usual here in AZ.... locked and loaded just in case... They come to my house and they will get dead very quickly”
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/061d038d-3cc7-4bae-a007-98575de7552d
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