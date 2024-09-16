Macron Jumping & Clapping, surrounded by people in Wheelchairs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Macron (President France) jumping and clapping, surrounded by people in Wheelchairs.
Macron & French athletes at the Champs Elysees avenue on the day of a parade for all the French athletes who participated in the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 in Paris, France.
Adding today about, Germany:
Volkswagen is considering over 15,000 job cuts due to plant closures as early as 2024, Bloomberg reports, adding that the shutdown costs could amount to about 4 billion euros ($4.4 billion) in the fourth quarter.