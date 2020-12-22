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Senator Rand Paul on the 5500 page Stimulus Bill.
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128 views • December 22, 2020
Rand Paul YOutube Channel: https://youtu.be/_p7P4EOqCG8
Only 6 GOP senators voted against this bill.
UPDATED Details...5,500 page stimlus bill that no one read..after our government destroyed the economy, crippled small businesses, trapped people in their homes, and impoverished the country as part of their ineffective attempts to fight the coronavirus, they decided to make it up to the American people by giving them $600 of their own money back. People are still digging all sorts of ridiculous things out of the bill. HERES A FEW THINGS FOUND SO FAR..700 million to sudan..505 million to central america...50 million to foreign womens leadership in foreign countries..35 billion for climate change..higher education $82 billion...The Covid relief bill includes $193 million for federal HIV/AIDS workers stationed abroad to buy new cars..The Covid relief bill includes funding to discourage teenagers from drinking and hooking up...The Covid relief bill provides $40 million for the Kennedy Center...The Covid relief bill creates a commission tasked with educating “consumers about the dangers associated with using or storing portable fuel containers for flammable liquids near an open flame."...$1.5 million for the Appropriations Committee’s “Office of Diversity and Inclusion” as well as lots of money for receptions...$10 Million for Pakistani Gender Programs..making “illegal” streaming a felony...“the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act of 2020”...The Covid relief bill creates a committee to regulate performance-enhancing drugs in horse racing...The Covid relief package directs funds to pay for the U.S. Senate daycare center...The Covid relief package provides $8 million to support Biden’s presidential transition... The Covid relief bill mandates new hiring measures to ensure diversity in the intelligence community...The Covid relief bill outlays funds to address gender inequality amongst statues...The Covid relief bill includes funds for a museum that will offer “programming, education, exhibitions” on … “the life, art, history, and culture of women”...The Covid relief bill lays the groundwork for a “Climate Security Advisory Council”...Bill contains funding for an investigation into the 1908 Springfield Race Riot. Congress is spending more money to investigate a 112-year-old riot than they are to help an American whose been out of work for 10 months. Think about that. Congress laughing all the way to the bank after being so generous to give you $600, in a bill that will cost you $12,000+ per person.
Only 6 GOP senators voted against this bill.
UPDATED Details...5,500 page stimlus bill that no one read..after our government destroyed the economy, crippled small businesses, trapped people in their homes, and impoverished the country as part of their ineffective attempts to fight the coronavirus, they decided to make it up to the American people by giving them $600 of their own money back. People are still digging all sorts of ridiculous things out of the bill. HERES A FEW THINGS FOUND SO FAR..700 million to sudan..505 million to central america...50 million to foreign womens leadership in foreign countries..35 billion for climate change..higher education $82 billion...The Covid relief bill includes $193 million for federal HIV/AIDS workers stationed abroad to buy new cars..The Covid relief bill includes funding to discourage teenagers from drinking and hooking up...The Covid relief bill provides $40 million for the Kennedy Center...The Covid relief bill creates a commission tasked with educating “consumers about the dangers associated with using or storing portable fuel containers for flammable liquids near an open flame."...$1.5 million for the Appropriations Committee’s “Office of Diversity and Inclusion” as well as lots of money for receptions...$10 Million for Pakistani Gender Programs..making “illegal” streaming a felony...“the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act of 2020”...The Covid relief bill creates a committee to regulate performance-enhancing drugs in horse racing...The Covid relief package directs funds to pay for the U.S. Senate daycare center...The Covid relief package provides $8 million to support Biden’s presidential transition... The Covid relief bill mandates new hiring measures to ensure diversity in the intelligence community...The Covid relief bill outlays funds to address gender inequality amongst statues...The Covid relief bill includes funds for a museum that will offer “programming, education, exhibitions” on … “the life, art, history, and culture of women”...The Covid relief bill lays the groundwork for a “Climate Security Advisory Council”...Bill contains funding for an investigation into the 1908 Springfield Race Riot. Congress is spending more money to investigate a 112-year-old riot than they are to help an American whose been out of work for 10 months. Think about that. Congress laughing all the way to the bank after being so generous to give you $600, in a bill that will cost you $12,000+ per person.
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