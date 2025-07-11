BrightLearn - Satellite Communication: Transforming Border Security, an interview with Eric Talman and HiCap

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Host BrightLearn discusses the transformative impact of satellite communication technology—featuring insights from Eric Taubman of the Satellite Phone Store and border operator HiCap—on border security, disaster response and life-saving operations, highlighting devices like push-to-talk radios and bivy sticks.
