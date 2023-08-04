Tulsi Gabbard Defends Trump, Speaks on President Biden’s Politicized DOJ

Tulsi Gabbard Speaks on President Biden’s Politicized DOJ
Sekulow’s Senior Military and Political Analyst Tulsi Gabbard joins Sekulow to weigh in on the latest indictment of former President Trump. Donald Trump now has three indictments against him as he prepares for his 2024 presidential run.
Being the current frontrunner for the GOP nomination, this only further shows just how politicized and biased the DOJ has become under Biden.
https://rumble.com/v346rn5-tulsi-gabbard-speaks-on-president-bidens-politicized-doj.html
