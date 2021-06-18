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Environmental Impact of War
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90 views • June 18, 2021
Posted 5July2018 HonestReporting Videos:
When people are dying from war, we forget to think about the environment, and that’s totally understandable: but this is a topic we cannot ignore.
Incendiary Kites, fire Bomb, Incendiary Balloons, wildlife, Farm Lands, Hamas,
When people are dying from war, we forget to think about the environment, and that’s totally understandable: but this is a topic we cannot ignore.
Incendiary Kites, fire Bomb, Incendiary Balloons, wildlife, Farm Lands, Hamas,
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