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THE SERPENT CITY BELOW LOS ANGELES
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2218 views • March 19, 2022
Video By Robert Sepehr
In 1933, mining engineer George Warren Shufeld related stories, told to him, of Hopi legends describing a race of "Serpent People" (not reptilian, but so-named for their reverence of the lizard) who, 5,000 years ago, built several great underground cities near the Pacific Coast , including one beneath Los Angeles. The cities were said to have been built underground as protection against great cataclysmic fires on the surface.
In 1933, mining engineer George Warren Shufeld related stories, told to him, of Hopi legends describing a race of "Serpent People" (not reptilian, but so-named for their reverence of the lizard) who, 5,000 years ago, built several great underground cities near the Pacific Coast , including one beneath Los Angeles. The cities were said to have been built underground as protection against great cataclysmic fires on the surface.
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