Footage of a fierce close combat between a Russian attack aircraft and a Ukrainian soldier in one of the last enemy trenches on the outskirts of Marinka.

The shootout takes place literally point-blank from around the corner, but the Russian fighter turns out to be more accurate and cold-blooded, so he emerges victorious.

Adding today:

⚡️Russian troops completely liberated Marinka in the DPR, Shoigu reported to Putin about this.

