Τα μυρμήγκια , όταν βγάζουν φτερά , χάνονται...

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310 views • April 18, 2021
ΠΗΓΗ :
How Close Are We to Harnessing Synthetic Life?
https://youtu.be/7GGi24rMO2Y
China releases genetic data on new coronavirus, now deadly
https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/news-perspective/2020/01/china-releases-genetic-data-new-coronavirus-now-deadly
How CRISPR lets us edit our DNA | Jennifer Doudna
https://youtu.be/TdBAHexVYzc
How soon will we be eating lab-grown meat?
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/10/will-we-eat-lab-grown-meat-world-food-day/
Biosecurity Innovation and Risk Reduction: A Global Framework for Accessible, Safe and Secure DNA Synthesis
https://www.weforum.org/reports/biosecurity-innovation-and-risk-reduction-a-global-framework-for-accessible-safe-and-secure-dna-synthesis-582d582cd4
How Close Are We to Harnessing Synthetic Life?
https://youtu.be/7GGi24rMO2Y
China releases genetic data on new coronavirus, now deadly
https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/news-perspective/2020/01/china-releases-genetic-data-new-coronavirus-now-deadly
How CRISPR lets us edit our DNA | Jennifer Doudna
https://youtu.be/TdBAHexVYzc
How soon will we be eating lab-grown meat?
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/10/will-we-eat-lab-grown-meat-world-food-day/
Biosecurity Innovation and Risk Reduction: A Global Framework for Accessible, Safe and Secure DNA Synthesis
https://www.weforum.org/reports/biosecurity-innovation-and-risk-reduction-a-global-framework-for-accessible-safe-and-secure-dna-synthesis-582d582cd4
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