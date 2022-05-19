The Biggest Threats of All - This is the 2nd Major Briefing from Veterans for Britain, from Military and Intelligence Expert Professor Gwythian Prins. Five Eyes is the global intelligence network consisting of the UK's MI6 and GCHQ, the US CIA and other agencies together with Canadian, Australian and New Zealand's Intelligence services that keep the western world safe. As Prins explains, the EU's plans, developed with the active compliance of the UK civil servants that he identifies in this video, would undermine this entire network and therefore threaten global security. This is about as serious as it gets and underlines EXACTLY why the UK must extract itself from the European Union before it's too late. Lt General Riley's briefing (The 1st Briefing) which explains how the EU Structures work is here: The secret U.S.-and-UK war against Europe is well documented but little known, and some conceptual and historical background is pre-requisite in order to understand that documentation. Historically, nations which share the same currency don’t go to war against one-another unless one of them is a colony of the other and is (like America’s colonies were in 1776) in a revolution to establish its independence against the imperialist one of them. Having a common currency is therefore a strong factor — but not a decisive one — toward peace between nations. Source: https://southfront.org/the-secret-u-s-uk-war-against-europe/

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