THE PLAN – Proof the WHO planned for 10 years of pandemics, from 2020 to 2030.

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"The World Health Organization has an official agenda for ten years of ongoing pandemics, from 2020 to 2030. They can declare a pandemic whenever they want. During pandemics the WHO becomes an effective one world government, overruling the constitutions and laws of all the nations in the world. The plan is crystal clear."
Stop World Control: https://stopworldcontrol.com/