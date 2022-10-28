To Be Counted Worthy To Escape, You Must Be Proven Faithful

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Faithful to the most High Yah in Christ, not faithful to the devil following the world in fear and expect a reward from God. And if you believe our escape is what is portrayed in Hollywood rapture movies then you need to check whether Hollywood was set up to build up God's kingdom or Satan's. Hollywood is designed to appeal to our flesh not the leading of God's Spirit.