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Listen Up Nurses in NYC - You Do Have Options
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85 views • May 09, 2020
Two videos have been circulating regarding medical malpractice at undisclosed NYC hospitals that have resulted in patients' deaths. The nurses have expressed helplessness in the situation. Well, there are things that can be done and this video covers a few.
Resources for any nurse in NYC to use follows:
https://www.nysenate.gov/legislation/laws/PBH/4210-C
http://www.nysaccme.org/typesofdeath.htm
https://www.health.ny.gov/facilities/hospital/
https://ag.ny.gov/whistleblower
http://www.op.nysed.gov/opd/complain.htm
http://www.op.nysed.gov/prof/nurse/nurseethicalpractice.htm
Other support services include the American Nurses Association and the National League of Nursing.
Resources for any nurse in NYC to use follows:
https://www.nysenate.gov/legislation/laws/PBH/4210-C
http://www.nysaccme.org/typesofdeath.htm
https://www.health.ny.gov/facilities/hospital/
https://ag.ny.gov/whistleblower
http://www.op.nysed.gov/opd/complain.htm
http://www.op.nysed.gov/prof/nurse/nurseethicalpractice.htm
Other support services include the American Nurses Association and the National League of Nursing.
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