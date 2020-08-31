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WAR VETERAN SPEAK OUT - STOP WEARING FACE MASKS (MIRRORED)
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1346 views • August 31, 2020
WAR VETERAN SPEAK OUT - STOP WEARING FACE MASKS (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel truthhunter789 at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0RRYP3HfpZiJ/
There is a protest /March /talks with medical professionals in London Trafalgar Square August 29th at 12.00pm. David Icke, Vernon Coleman & Piers Corbyn are all involved. Share with everyone you know.
IF YOU LIVE IN THE UK - Follow this link to the Governments website. Print off point 3 & carry with you everywhere. I have been in various shops this weekend (July 25th) with no real issues. I have made 2 train journeys with no problem at all - 1/3 of the people on the train didn't even have masks on infact. If any problems arise... 'I have respiratory problems from my childhood' & I then show them the print out - It is NOT a legal requirement to wear a mask - https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/face-coverings-when-to-wear-one-and-how-to-make-your-own/face-coverings-when-to-wear-one-and-how-to-make-your-own
If you live in the UK please sign and share this petition against any restrictions being placed on your for refusing a covid19 vaccine - https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/323442/
LESS
Category Health & Medical
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel truthhunter789 at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0RRYP3HfpZiJ/
There is a protest /March /talks with medical professionals in London Trafalgar Square August 29th at 12.00pm. David Icke, Vernon Coleman & Piers Corbyn are all involved. Share with everyone you know.
IF YOU LIVE IN THE UK - Follow this link to the Governments website. Print off point 3 & carry with you everywhere. I have been in various shops this weekend (July 25th) with no real issues. I have made 2 train journeys with no problem at all - 1/3 of the people on the train didn't even have masks on infact. If any problems arise... 'I have respiratory problems from my childhood' & I then show them the print out - It is NOT a legal requirement to wear a mask - https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/face-coverings-when-to-wear-one-and-how-to-make-your-own/face-coverings-when-to-wear-one-and-how-to-make-your-own
If you live in the UK please sign and share this petition against any restrictions being placed on your for refusing a covid19 vaccine - https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/323442/
LESS
Category Health & Medical
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
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