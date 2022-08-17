WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 17APR22 - Plane Nearly Hits People

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CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION
https://youtu.be/aCrenQj_LzQ
This is Weekly Dose Of Aviation #170
Links to sources:
Plane Nearly Hits People - https://www.facebook.com/147849798906...
Engine Failure - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Aa1Wu...
Crosswind Landing - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EsdBA...
Swedish Pilot - https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=662...
Low Pass - https://www.instagram.com/p/Cb9iHh8FXyE/
Go-around - https://www.instagram.com/p/Cb4TZrxgNgR/
Rocket Assisted Take Off- https://www.instagram.com/p/Cb2AMBgAYDF/
Plane Flips Over - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZNB77...
Engine Shut-off - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eeYWb...
Birdstrike - https://www.instagram.com/p/CcQCqcYv-jb/
This is of course inspired by @Daily Dose Of Internet