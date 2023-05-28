Create New Account
Dr. McCormick: How am I supposed to trust a government that’s pushing something with no evidence and possible real harm — when our whole Hippocratic Oath starts with ‘do no harm’?
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 21 hours ago |
https://gettr.com/post/p2i5h9zdaf9

麦考密克医生在国会听证上说“当我们的整个希波克拉底誓言都以‘不伤害’开头时，我怎么能相信一个正在推动没有证据和可能造成真正伤害的东西的政府"

Dr. McCormick said at the congressional hearing， “How am I supposed to trust a government that’s pushing something with no evidence and possible real harm — when our whole Hippocratic Oath starts with ‘do no harm?’”



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579

