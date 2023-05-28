Dr. McCormick: How am I supposed to trust a government that’s pushing something with no evidence and possible real harm — when our whole Hippocratic Oath starts with ‘do no harm’?

https://gettr.com/post/p2i5h9zdaf9
麦考密克医生在国会听证上说“当我们的整个希波克拉底誓言都以‘不伤害’开头时，我怎么能相信一个正在推动没有证据和可能造成真正伤害的东西的政府"
Dr. McCormick said at the congressional hearing， “How am I supposed to trust a government that’s pushing something with no evidence and possible real harm — when our whole Hippocratic Oath starts with ‘do no harm?’”
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.