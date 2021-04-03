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Jim Enos - CHP Intervenor Status in the Guelph Right to Life Judicial Review
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87 views • April 03, 2021
National Deputy Leader, Peter Vogel, updates members on upcoming events and Ontario President, Jim Enos, explains the progress of our bid to be recognized as an intervenor in a crucial case of freedom of speech in Guelph, Ontario.
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For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
Subscribe to our Brighteon Channel: http://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
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