X22 REPORT SPOTLIGHT - Thomas Renz Law Suits Against CDC & DHHS

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Today’s Guest: Thomas Renz
Website: Renz Law
https://renz-law.com
Attorney Thomas Renz is the lead Attorney in several major cases brought in Ohio, New Mexico, Maine, and Nationally against the CDC and DHHS regarding the COVID-19 lockdowns, mask mandates, business closures, false PCR data, fraudulent death numbers and more. Attorney Thomas Renz works with and represents America's Frontline Doctors, Make Americans Free Again, and Ohio Stands Up. Thomas begins the conversation discussing the PCR test and how it is not reliable. Medical profession could be held liable for false diagnosis. The WHO, CDC, FDA all knowingly used false testing and pushed this on the world. There are many groups pulling the covid strings. Class action lawsuits are very effective.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.