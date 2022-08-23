Solomon Islands Announced That It Has Obtained a $66 Million Loan From China To Fund the Construction of Towers With Huawei in Charge of Building the Project

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https://gnews.org/post/p1c1h63d9
08/22/2022 Spotlight on China: Solomon Islands announced on August 18, that it has obtained a $66 million loan from China to fund the construction of 161 towers. Controversial telecoms behemoth Huawei is in charge of building the project. Locals are worried about their industries being taken over by China. The growing financial and security ties between China and the Solomon Islands have spurred concerns from the US and its allies.