How to replace the handlebars on a Chinese scooter

Scooters are lightweight, two-wheeled vehicles designed for efficient urban travel and personal mobility. With a low step-through frame, small wheels, and easy maneuverability, scooters are perfect for navigating crowded streets and reducing travel time. They are powered by either a fuel-efficient engine or an eco-friendly electric motor, making them a practical and sustainable transportation choice.