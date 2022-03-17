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Nazis Hide for "Quiet Nap Time" in the Kindergarten, and in their Comments they openly declare. 031722
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133 views • March 17, 2022
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The Nazis hide for “quiet time” in the kindergarten, and in the comments they openly declare that there is no more peaceful place for their brothers in Ukraine except for schools and nurseries. Russian Airplanes come and multiply them by zero
The Nazis hide for “quiet time” in the kindergarten, and in the comments they openly declare that there is no more peaceful place for their brothers in Ukraine except for schools and nurseries. Russian Airplanes come and multiply them by zero
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