Sterling Byassee's Prostate Cancer Survivor Story

Thank you for joining us for another inspiring Cancer Survivor Story. Today, we are highlighting Sterling Byassee's beautiful healing journey. In 2016, Sterling was diagnosed with prostate cancer. Since he has a family history of prostate cancer, he knew what to expect with the upcoming surgery and subsequent radiation treatments. However, it was because of his unfortunate familiarity with cancer that led him down an alternative path.



Watch Sterling walkthrough the exact healing protocols that led him to where he is today. We could all be reminded of the power of nutrition through his story.

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Ty & Charlene Bollinger are the Founders of The Truth About Cancer and The Truth About Vaccines. They are Christians, proud parents of four children, business owners and Health Freedom Activists. Charlene recently started a toxic free, luxury skincare line of perfect skincare products - CHARLIS. Charlene & Ty just launched the World Premiere of their latest 8 episode documentary series, Propaganda EXPOSED. Together they are proud members of the "Disinformation Dozen" risking everything to bring the truth about cancer, vaccines, and real medicine , that saves countless lives into the world, for you.

Ty and Charlene have been on this mission together to reach as many people around the world with the truth that saves lives as they can and they need your help! As you know they are being censored with many other truth tellers.

Please support their mission by sharing this video! Next, you can support them by going to www.thetruthaboutcancer.com and signing up for their FREE Newsletter!

Also, join Ty & Charlene on Alt Social Media platforms where the TRUTH is allowed and join the discussion there





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1. Telegram: https://t.me/TheTruthAboutCancer_Vaccines 2. GAB: https://gab.com/TyCharleneBollinger

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4. TruthSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@TheTruthAboutCancer

5. CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/TheTruthAboutCancer

6. Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vX3lcHH4Dvp0/

7. Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TheTruthAboutCancerOfficial

8. Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thetruthaboutcancer