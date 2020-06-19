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PROOF POSITIVE THAT G FLOYD DEATH IS A FALSE FLAG
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409 views • June 19, 2020
NoneSource videos:
"Daymond Sewall"
STILL NOT SOLD ITS A HOAX_ WATCH THE TIME STAMPS. ASK YOURSELF WTF. ASK ...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YRd6DDDOUxST/
MAG channel
WHY EVERYONE GOT THIS WRONG THE POLICE KILLING OF GEORGE FLOYD EXPOSED!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WYhADlH2IEfF/
"Daymond Sewall"
STILL NOT SOLD ITS A HOAX_ WATCH THE TIME STAMPS. ASK YOURSELF WTF. ASK ...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YRd6DDDOUxST/
MAG channel
WHY EVERYONE GOT THIS WRONG THE POLICE KILLING OF GEORGE FLOYD EXPOSED!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WYhADlH2IEfF/
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