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Serious concerns on the Covid Vaccines -Dr. Lee Merrit
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5385 views • January 28, 2021
Dr Merrit is the past president of the AAPS "Assosiation of American Physicians and Surgeons." Among her many accomplishments, she completed her internal medicine internship at the National Naval Medical Center in Maryland and spent 10 years as a military surgeon. She also studied bio weapons and is well qualified to speak on the issues concerning concerns with the new vaccines that actually are patented as "Gene enhancement therapy" not a vaccine.
I appreciate her more detailed description (than I have seen elsewhere) of what went wrong in the animal studies on prior Corona vaccines, and there are other things that I feel fit the picture we are seeing around us that she talks about.
I appreciate her more detailed description (than I have seen elsewhere) of what went wrong in the animal studies on prior Corona vaccines, and there are other things that I feel fit the picture we are seeing around us that she talks about.
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