Bright Videos News, Mar 18, 2026 - Trump Regime Begins to Unravel as Ill-Planned War Devolves into Chaos and Cover-Ups

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- Economic and Supply Chain Impacts of Trump's War Against Iran (0:11)
- Globalist Puppets and Depopulation Agenda (1:52)
- Joe Kent's Resignation and Criticism of Trump Administration (4:59)
- Impact of Iran's Actions on Global Economy (26:16)
- DeepSea Version Four and Its Implications (26:38)
- Trump's Delusional Ego and the Implosion of His Presidency (48:35)
- Economic Consequences of Prolonged Strait of Hormuz Closure (57:30)
- Strait of Hormuz and Iranian Control (57:51)
- Historical US-Iran Negotiations and Trust Issues (1:29:26)
- Global Energy and Supply Chain Impact (1:30:53)
- Helium and Sulfur Shortages (1:41:03)
- Polyethylene and Copper Shortages (1:48:58)
- Force Majeure Declarations and Financial Implications (1:52:39)
- Trump's Role and Global Reactions (1:55:43)
- Conclusion and Call to Action (2:04:39)
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