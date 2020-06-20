Things coming upon the Earth - Giants part 2

Luke 21:26 Men's hearts failing them for fear, and for looking after those things which are coming upon the Earth: for the powers of heaven shall be shaken. This is the second part of our Bible study where we look at this verse and what it is referring to. God bless you as you study with us.

Jesus Christ came on this Earth to pay for your sins. We are all sinners in need of redemption. On our own we can never wipe away our sins. But Jesus already paid for our sins when He died on the cross. He rose again on the 3rd day. Read John 3:16 and believe in Jesus for the salvation of your soul. When you believe you will not only receive forgiveness of your sins but also eternal life as this life is not all their is. God bless you.