Gold/Silver/Copper SuperWater - Essential Colloids For Better Health

After you cover the basics like multivitamins, general nutrition/foods, and clean water (in our system this would all be categorized as Level 1, none of which we sell) the next thing to familiarize yourself with would be essential metal colloids. These are what we consider entry Level 2 Tools. Each one of these three precious metals is critical to understand and to use from time-to-time. Silver for its antimicrobial, preservative, & cleaning properties (skin, wounds, etc.); Gold for its anti-inflammatory, superior conductivity (brain function, neural communication/damage, etc.), and antibacterial properties; Copper for its role in the creation of healthy blood (most with iron deficiency/anemia actually need to supplement with copper, not iron!), hair, skin, nails. If you are dark skinned or dark haired your need for Copper is even greater and by taking Copper SuperWater you can potentially delay the onset of greying. All of our SuperWater colloids are created to the highest standards and priced affordably so that you can use them in conjunction with the rest of our tools as you see fit!