Preparing for the Christian Revolution

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What do do with the time left?
Don't show up to the Judgement Day and have Him wonder why we were so fearful.
The Sham of "democracy," and the strength of Christ our Monarch.
"Thy Kingdom com on earth as it is in heaven.
The Christian warriors of the Patriarchs and Prophets.
Fritz Berggren, PhD
www.bloodandfaith.com