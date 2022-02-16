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BASES2019 Ben Emlyn Jones
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31 views • February 16, 2022
Ben Emlyn Jones opens this short series of lectures for 2019, as due to other commitments there was no opportunity to have a full international conference.
This conference was specially arranged for Julie Phelps to come forward, with her existing work in the SSP, after her escape from Canada.
This conference was specially arranged for Julie Phelps to come forward, with her existing work in the SSP, after her escape from Canada.
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