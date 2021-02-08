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Interference, Tanzania reject the Covid Virus. They do not want Bill Gates's involvement with vaccines.
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30 views • February 08, 2021
Tanzania reject the Covid Virus. They do not want Bill Gateses involvement with vaccines. They distrust the PCR Test which is proven to be not fit for purpose, declared by the inventor Kary Mullis..
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