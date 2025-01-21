BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Elon Musk sparks controversy with gesture resembling Nazi salute | DW News
69 views • 3 months ago

A hand gesture by billionaire Elon Musk during a speech at Donald Trump's inauguration is causing controversy. At a celebratory rally in Washington, while thanking the crowd, the world's richest man slapped his right hand to his chest and extended his arm outward in a gesture that some say resembled a Nazi salute. In an apparent response to the controversy, Elon Musk posted on his X platform that his opponents needed - quote "better dirty tricks". - DW News.


