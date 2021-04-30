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Supreme Court Says You're Owned If Injected W Patented Synthetics; CDC, et al., Admit World Undergoing Vaccine Trial; Australia Admits Vaccine Is Poison;, A WAPO Whacko; &, Yep, More (MIRRORED)
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950 views • April 30, 2021
Supreme Court Says You're Owned If Injected W Patented Synthetics; CDC, et al., Admit World Undergoing Vaccine Trial; Australia Admits Vaccine Is Poison;, A WAPO Whacko; &, Yep, More (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from LBRY.TV channel @neverlosetruth at:-
https://open.lbry.com/@neverlosetruth:0/2021-04-27_22-25-08:e
We are living something so horrific, something so blatantly, but dangerously stupid that it cannot be reconciled with reason ... at all.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]
or you can send it to:
Carol Clarke
P.O.Box 2014
Eureka, MT 59917 - Thank you very much, and please know your donation not only helps me, it helps me help others.
Please subscribe to my
to my Bitchute channel -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
to my primary YouTube channel -
https://www.youtube.com/user/neverlosetruth
to my 2nd back up channel -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw/featured?view_as=subscriber
to my lbry.tv channel -
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/04/27/supreme-court-pfizer-moderna-et-al-may-own-your-genes-once-youre-injected-with-their-lab-created-mrna-dna/
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/02/12/peer-reviewed-manuscript-concludes-that-cdc-massively-inflates-covid-19-case-and-death-numbers-with-creative-statistics/?cf_chl_jschl_tk=4399fb2f1ab62cdc4ff1c23b8d82c73477dbb8b9-1619394181-0-AZdHmLCf4wJAm_GQnyO6FLrpH-vFCC_Byr44UYrH4-IPODr4y1gLcFy5N9PmRk5FygkD7FsPDpRiGxxFEJtlsOKUrWlsZS7M5vNxaq88T6DlE6uDkjaxCy1b12QjPR7cYfVJeVsG1rRbSfq-b7zRrDzFUO013qOPDyaYJT-QTHNUboF707eoOvuL9ntFdNTdQ22Z30wiPCdaQLFVfgM6IQgfsuvlArzcOSV_lcz1JOTdgbWVWs3iQnMys23XM-WaaXyWwvdHTGmHwJsr1l_LULTHxVWe4gFuf8_xS2jwQdlsQoP-BDTeDWLOji9WO4-cbHPCUkRGPyav97Y4dawbhY47tSDtsydscVFofZ7z6Ix-z2PaTKy236kqPQjOfjVYIrEx11TRLiqM8_EnSoEyvHwAWwDhrrAIp8OLedYX6SSzLmNvWnpamCSnX4G-AsQXDnTZmNoisN3OYRjIs8RoQ6poqpMdu4hhxYzRhreABClBFoyWNMFouNXOV5Rs7G6KZSxyDdfsdbfu5AR1UMwL9_pxwdG9bppIZ6yR4cpbWjl3
https://principia-scientific.com/mit-study-youre-no-safer-from-covid-indoors-at-6-feet-or-60-feet/
https://www.wa.gov.au/government/publications/public-health-act-2016-wa-instrument-of-authorisation-authorisation-supply-or-administer-poison-sars-cov-2-covid-19-vaccine-australian-defence-force-no2-2021
https://principia-scientific.com/warning-plan-to-remove-control-groups-for-covid-jab-safety-tests/
https://archive.fo/uCBCt#selection-485.0-485.9
https://thevaccinereaction.org/2021/04/breakthrough-cases-of-covid-19-emerging-among-fully-vaccinated-americans/
https://thevaccinereaction.org/2021/04/dozens-in-central-florida-contract-covid-19-after-being-fully-vaccinated/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JnmN2WrU8pE&;t=29s
Mirrored from LBRY.TV channel @neverlosetruth at:-
https://open.lbry.com/@neverlosetruth:0/2021-04-27_22-25-08:e
We are living something so horrific, something so blatantly, but dangerously stupid that it cannot be reconciled with reason ... at all.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]
or you can send it to:
Carol Clarke
P.O.Box 2014
Eureka, MT 59917 - Thank you very much, and please know your donation not only helps me, it helps me help others.
Please subscribe to my
to my Bitchute channel -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
to my primary YouTube channel -
https://www.youtube.com/user/neverlosetruth
to my 2nd back up channel -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw/featured?view_as=subscriber
to my lbry.tv channel -
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/04/27/supreme-court-pfizer-moderna-et-al-may-own-your-genes-once-youre-injected-with-their-lab-created-mrna-dna/
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/02/12/peer-reviewed-manuscript-concludes-that-cdc-massively-inflates-covid-19-case-and-death-numbers-with-creative-statistics/?cf_chl_jschl_tk=4399fb2f1ab62cdc4ff1c23b8d82c73477dbb8b9-1619394181-0-AZdHmLCf4wJAm_GQnyO6FLrpH-vFCC_Byr44UYrH4-IPODr4y1gLcFy5N9PmRk5FygkD7FsPDpRiGxxFEJtlsOKUrWlsZS7M5vNxaq88T6DlE6uDkjaxCy1b12QjPR7cYfVJeVsG1rRbSfq-b7zRrDzFUO013qOPDyaYJT-QTHNUboF707eoOvuL9ntFdNTdQ22Z30wiPCdaQLFVfgM6IQgfsuvlArzcOSV_lcz1JOTdgbWVWs3iQnMys23XM-WaaXyWwvdHTGmHwJsr1l_LULTHxVWe4gFuf8_xS2jwQdlsQoP-BDTeDWLOji9WO4-cbHPCUkRGPyav97Y4dawbhY47tSDtsydscVFofZ7z6Ix-z2PaTKy236kqPQjOfjVYIrEx11TRLiqM8_EnSoEyvHwAWwDhrrAIp8OLedYX6SSzLmNvWnpamCSnX4G-AsQXDnTZmNoisN3OYRjIs8RoQ6poqpMdu4hhxYzRhreABClBFoyWNMFouNXOV5Rs7G6KZSxyDdfsdbfu5AR1UMwL9_pxwdG9bppIZ6yR4cpbWjl3
https://principia-scientific.com/mit-study-youre-no-safer-from-covid-indoors-at-6-feet-or-60-feet/
https://www.wa.gov.au/government/publications/public-health-act-2016-wa-instrument-of-authorisation-authorisation-supply-or-administer-poison-sars-cov-2-covid-19-vaccine-australian-defence-force-no2-2021
https://principia-scientific.com/warning-plan-to-remove-control-groups-for-covid-jab-safety-tests/
https://archive.fo/uCBCt#selection-485.0-485.9
https://thevaccinereaction.org/2021/04/breakthrough-cases-of-covid-19-emerging-among-fully-vaccinated-americans/
https://thevaccinereaction.org/2021/04/dozens-in-central-florida-contract-covid-19-after-being-fully-vaccinated/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JnmN2WrU8pE&;t=29s
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