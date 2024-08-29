RT News August 29, 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Aug 29, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Telegram CEO Pavel Durov is officially charged with a dozen crimes in France. The allegations include a refusal to provide information requested by government bodies. With the app's founder potentially facing a decade behind bars for complicity in crimes committed on his platform, we examine why other tech chiefs have not been targeted. Multiple Ukrainian drones attempting to attack two Russian regions are shot down overnight. That's as Moscow says the number of fatalities in Kiev's stalled Kursk incursion has risen to seven-thousand. A new footage of the 2005 Haditha Massacre emerges showing the aftermath of the execution of 24 Iraqi civilians by US Marines - an atrocity covered up for almost two decades.