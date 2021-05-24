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Joan Rivers going off about Israel-Palestinian conflict--2014
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187 views • May 24, 2021
Joan Rivers going off about Israel-Palestinian conflict
Her response was not something the TMZ reporter was prepared for and she quickly shut down the idea of Israel being at fault.
Her analogy was, if New Jersey were throwing bombs and rockets at New York, New York would demolish New Jersey in a heartbeat
Her response was not something the TMZ reporter was prepared for and she quickly shut down the idea of Israel being at fault.
Her analogy was, if New Jersey were throwing bombs and rockets at New York, New York would demolish New Jersey in a heartbeat
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