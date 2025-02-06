Prophecies | FREEDOM…. 2025 THE YEAR TO THRIVE - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?!
𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 -
11th Hour Robin Bullock
43:02 - 47:40
https://www.youtube.com/live/MVFP--Jx8N8?si=_1WQyWWA3s3Spr5Y
President Trump at 2:45 pm est withdrew from
the UN Human Rights Council
https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/113947570438388377
President Trump 6:58pm est said “The US Will take over the Gaza Strip.”
https://x.com/potus/status/1886942370958119161?s=46&t=JATy6ni0UmuYCCiT7ofQYw
Amanda Grace February 4, 2025
Hank Kunneman Flashpoint January 30, 2025
1:48:42 - 1:52:49
https://rumble.com/v6f76ny-flashpoint-live-starting-at-7pm-ct.html
Julie Green Delivered February 4, 2025 Received January 28, 2025 (1st one that day)
23:23 - 32:03
https://rumble.com/v6gt43d-live-with-julie.html
Amanda Grace February 4, 2025
27:31 in August 27, 2024-30:41
33:47 in so Jan 29-39:10
55:21 in the last thing-1:00:37
April 8, 2023 church prophetic word
https://www.youtube.com/live/oK_gL1a4zOg?si=2OZi0Mx1hkM0ltIk
Hank Kunneman this is how we pray against it! We come into agreement in Jesus name!
0-8:42
https://youtu.be/J00SexC8lpk?si=QOaQW2U54-nGV68l
