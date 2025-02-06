BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Prophecies | FREEDOM…. 2025 THE YEAR TO THRIVE - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited
Flyover Conservatives
Flyover ConservativesCheckmark Icon
863 followers
37 views • 2 months ago

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.

TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live

TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - www.thepropheticreport.com


For Printable Versions of the Declarations - text DECREES to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)


𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 -


11th Hour Robin Bullock

43:02 - 47:40

https://www.youtube.com/live/MVFP--Jx8N8?si=_1WQyWWA3s3Spr5Y



President Trump at 2:45 pm est withdrew from

the UN Human Rights Council

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/113947570438388377

President Trump 6:58pm est said “The US Will take over the Gaza Strip.”

https://x.com/potus/status/1886942370958119161?s=46&t=JATy6ni0UmuYCCiT7ofQYw

Amanda Grace February 4, 2025

https://youtu.be/PvsHogUXQqc



Hank Kunneman Flashpoint January 30, 2025

1:48:42 - 1:52:49

https://rumble.com/v6f76ny-flashpoint-live-starting-at-7pm-ct.html

Julie Green Delivered February 4, 2025 Received January 28, 2025 (1st one that day)

23:23 - 32:03

https://rumble.com/v6gt43d-live-with-julie.html


Amanda Grace February 4, 2025

27:31 in August 27, 2024-30:41

33:47 in so Jan 29-39:10

55:21 in the last thing-1:00:37

April 8, 2023 church prophetic word

https://www.youtube.com/live/oK_gL1a4zOg?si=2OZi0Mx1hkM0ltIk


Hank Kunneman this is how we pray against it! We come into agreement in Jesus name!

0-8:42

https://youtu.be/J00SexC8lpk?si=QOaQW2U54-nGV68l

Be Blessed!

- The Flyover Team


Business or Media, please contact us at:

[email protected]


report2025protheies
