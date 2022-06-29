Kim Clement Prophecies | Roe V. Wade Overturned!!! “Your Children Will No Longer Be Your Food”

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Learn More About Kim Clement's Ministry and Prophecies Today At:
https://www.youtube.com/c/ProphetKimClement/videos
https://www.houseofdestiny.org/
Learn More About Marty Grisham and Loudmouth Prayer Today At:
http://loudmouthprayer.com/
Learn About the International Health Regulations https://www.who.int/health-topics/international-health-regulations#tab=tab_1
Protect Your Wealth Today With Beverly Hills Precious Metals: www.BH-PM.com
Leviticus 25:10 - “And ye shall hallow the fiftieth year, and proclaim liberty throughout all the land unto all the inhabitants thereof: it shall be a jubile unto you; and ye shall return every man unto his possession, and ye shall return every man unto his family.”
Romans 8:30 - “Moreover whom he did predestinate, whom he also called: and whom he called, whom he also justified: and whom he justified, whom he also glorified.”
U.S. Debt Clock - https://www.usdebtclock.org/
See the Actual Amount of Currency In Circulation in the United States - https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CURRCIR
Read the Scriptures Referencing BAAL:
Jeremiah 23:13 - And I have seen folly in the prophets of Samaria; they prophesied in Baal, and caused my people Israel to err.
Jeremiah 7:9 - Will ye steal, murder, and commit adultery, and swear falsely, and burn incense unto Baal, and walk after other gods whom ye know not;
Jeremiah 2:8 - The priests said not, Where is the LORD? and they that handle the law knew me not: the pastors also transgressed against me, and the prophets prophesied by Baal, and walked after things that do not profit.