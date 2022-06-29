BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Kim Clement Prophecies | Roe V. Wade Overturned!!! “Your Children Will No Longer Be Your Food”
Thrivetime Show
Thrivetime ShowCheckmark Icon
1757 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
93 views • June 29, 2022

Learn More About Kim Clement's Ministry and Prophecies Today At:
https://www.youtube.com/c/ProphetKimClement/videos
https://www.houseofdestiny.org/

Learn More About Marty Grisham and Loudmouth Prayer Today At:
http://loudmouthprayer.com/
Learn About the International Health Regulations https://www.who.int/health-topics/international-health-regulations#tab=tab_1
Protect Your Wealth Today With Beverly Hills Precious Metals: www.BH-PM.com
Leviticus 25:10 - “And ye shall hallow the fiftieth year, and proclaim liberty throughout all the land unto all the inhabitants thereof: it shall be a jubile unto you; and ye shall return every man unto his possession, and ye shall return every man unto his family.”
Romans 8:30 - “Moreover whom he did predestinate, whom he also called: and whom he called, whom he also justified: and whom he justified, whom he also glorified.”
U.S. Debt Clock - https://www.usdebtclock.org/
See the Actual Amount of Currency In Circulation in the United States - https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CURRCIR

Read the Scriptures Referencing BAAL:
Jeremiah 23:13 - And I have seen folly in the prophets of Samaria; they prophesied in Baal, and caused my people Israel to err.

Jeremiah 7:9 - Will ye steal, murder, and commit adultery, and swear falsely, and burn incense unto Baal, and walk after other gods whom ye know not;

Jeremiah 2:8 - The priests said not, Where is the LORD? and they that handle the law knew me not: the pastors also transgressed against me, and the prophets prophesied by Baal, and walked after things that do not profit.


Keywords
roe v wadekim clementclay clarkthrivetime show
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
mRNA Shots Are a Bioterrorism Distribution Platform &#8211; And its Architects Must Be Prosecuted

mRNA Shots Are a Bioterrorism Distribution Platform – And its Architects Must Be Prosecuted

Mike Adams
Hawley Expands AI Surveillance Probe to Axon, Motorola and Verkada

Hawley Expands AI Surveillance Probe to Axon, Motorola and Verkada

Edison Reed
&#8220;UNBREAKABLE&#8221; on BrightU: Inside the psychology of becoming UNBREAKABLE

“UNBREAKABLE” on BrightU: Inside the psychology of becoming UNBREAKABLE

Belle Carter
FSB accuses Kyiv, London of plotting terror attack on British ambassador in Moscow

FSB accuses Kyiv, London of plotting terror attack on British ambassador in Moscow

Willow Tohi
France, Canada Join UK in Announcing Sanctions on Israeli Settlements

France, Canada Join UK in Announcing Sanctions on Israeli Settlements

Garrison Vance
U.S. envoys &#8220;shocked&#8221; after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

U.S. envoys “shocked” after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy