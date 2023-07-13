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Pembroke Academy Enticing Straight White Males to Suicide Themselves?
#5Slampig
#5Slampig
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34 views • July 13, 2023

Click on my channel #5Slampig for more videos. Guidance Counselors at Pembroke Academy in New Hampshire which is a public school for about 5 towns that is where the Defense Industry that is run by the Rothschild Opium Cartel tests what it puts into vaccines & public school lunches to see if they can eliminate all Heterosexual White Males, especially Christians, from all of the world population. Do not take my word for it. The woman’s Grandson’s name is Shane. The Grandmother is blocked for be able to sue & can be possibly charged for being anti-Semitic & get arrested for being Anti-LBGTQ+ just for trying to get justice. I would like to help institute Common Law Peoples Grand Juries. If Citizens in States decide to vote out the Corporate Structure, then Common Law & Constitutional Sheriffs can arrest anything Federal Doing anything, including that puppet Joe Biden. Word search Katherine Hine Republic of Ohio Common Law. Thank you, Steven G. Erickson ask me about #WBNemesis to save the US Dollar

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