© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ep. 2335a - The [CB] Players Are Now Exposing Themselves, Economic Swamp Exposed
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
180 views • November 23, 2020
Ep. 2335a - The [CB] Players Are Now Exposing Themselves, Economic Swamp Exposed. Video Link: https://www.brighteon.com/b95b1117-43e7-4a56-a2b9-970b1c84734e The [CB]/[DS] are moving forward with their great reset plan, the MSM is trying to make it seem like this is another crazy conspiracy. But what this has done it has made it very easy to see who is part of the [CB] establishment. The enemy is now exposing themselves. Published On November 23rd, 2020.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.