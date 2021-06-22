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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1138 - Clara Barna - Report on the crime
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41 views • June 22, 2021
As Clara was walking into her garage, Jones and Shannon followed her. Jones grabbed her keys and got in the car, while Shannon struggled with Clara. Jones then ran over both of them, breaking Clara’s back and fracturing her skull. Shannon then dragged Clara back into the garage, before getting into the vehicle and fleeing the scene, leaving her to die alone in her garage. Her decomposing body was found several days later, when neighbors reported strange smells coming from her home.
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