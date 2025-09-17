Digital Twin Shop Floor ROI – How Manufacturers Gain 40% Returns

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Digital twins are revolutionizing manufacturing by acting as real-time digital mirrors of machines and processes.
- Predict equipment failures before they happen → reduce costly downtime.
- Optimize workflows through simulations → cut waste and boost sustainability.
- Improve product quality and reduce defects from design to production.
According to PwC, manufacturers can expect up to 40% ROI within three years of deploying digital twins on the shop floor.