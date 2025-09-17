BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Digital Twin Shop Floor ROI – How Manufacturers Gain 40% Returns
Digital twins are revolutionizing manufacturing by acting as real-time digital mirrors of machines and processes.

  1. Predict equipment failures before they happen → reduce costly downtime.
  2. Optimize workflows through simulations → cut waste and boost sustainability.
  3. Improve product quality and reduce defects from design to production.

According to PwC, manufacturers can expect up to 40% ROI within three years of deploying digital twins on the shop floor.

digital twinsmart manufacturingroi in manufacturing
