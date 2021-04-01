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Illegal Immigrants Are Being Housed In Hotels In Texas On Tax Payers Dime
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140 views • April 01, 2021
Owen Shroyer arrives at a hotel currently housing migrants on the border.
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=6064b60a34badb7192762968
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=6064b60a34badb7192762968
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