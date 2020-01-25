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🔘 NASA BUSTED! - SPACE FAIL
Celebrate Truth
Celebrate Truth
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417 views • January 25, 2020
Originally uploaded to YouTube on May 5, 2017 with 201.3K views.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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