Trump Blows the Media Out of the Water with Epic Message After Finishing Medicine Treatment

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Jonathan Jones from The Western Journal reports, President Donald Trump has finished a two-week regimen of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine and is taking a victory lap, reminding those who opposed his taking of the drug that he survived it. Due to the country’s current political climate, though, the media has proven it will use anything, even a decades-old drug, to find a “gotcha” moment with regard to Trump.
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