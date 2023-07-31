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Pope Francis Says Disabled People Should Be Euthanized To 'Fight Climate Change' (mirrored)
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309 views • July 31, 2023

Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim Crenshaw at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/emG84jTMjWAA/

Seems like they started murdering the disabled and infirm back in 1938 somewhere?


Pope Francis has thrown his weight behind the World Economics Forum’s campaign to euthanize people with autism, alcoholism and other minor illnesses and disabilities to help humanity fight so-called “climate change.”


According to Francis, reducing the world population will help solve what he claims is the existential problem of climate change and restore nature to its position of primacy in the world order.


Pope Francis’s comments have caused a storm in the Vatican, but should be really be surprised by his support for the Klaus Schwab’s Nazi-style eugenics program? As an Agenda Contributor at the World Economic Forum, Pope Francis is fluent in blasphemy and is actively working to subvert the church and Christianity in general.

Source: The Peoples Voice on Rumble.

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Keywords
climate changeglobal warmingautismweather modificationco2popeterraformingeuthanasiafrancisweaponizationalarmismfossil fuel
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